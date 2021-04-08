Why Whirlpool Stock Rose 16% in March

What happened

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shareholders beat a rising market last month. Their stock rose 16% in March compared to a 4.2% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally added to impressive short-term gains for the kitchen and laundry appliance leader, whose stock is up over 20% so far in 2021.

Investors gained confidence in an economic rebound last month, in part supported by a flood of federal stimulus support to consumers. Whirlpool's sales held up well through the pandemic as the housing market rose and as people prioritized spending around the home. The expectation is that these trends will continue lifting its earnings deep into 2021 .

That optimism will be tested when investors get a chance to review Whirlpool's next earnings report, slated for April 22. That announcement will include an update to management's 2021 outlook that currently calls for sales to rise by about 6%. If you believe Wall Street's optimism, then strengthening demand trends since that forecast was issued in late January imply an upgrade to that already bullish prediction in a few weeks.

