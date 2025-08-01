Why Whirlpool Shares Broke Down This Week

Key Points Asian competitors rushed to bring inventory into the U.S. ahead of tariff escalations.

Ongoing relatively high interest rates are pressuring Whirlpool's higher-margin sales.

The company is highly likely to be an eventual winner from the new tariff environment.

10 stocks we like better than Whirlpool ›

Shares in domestic appliance company Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) slumped by more than 16% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes after the company released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The results surprised the market, but it's more surprising that the market was surprised.

Whirlpool's unsurprising, surprising results

After a first quarter where Asian competitors rushed to import products ahead of potential tariffs, it was no surprise to see the same again in the second quarter after President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day pause on higher rates of tariffs in April so that negotiations could take place.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The pre-loading of products in the marketplace, combined with enduring weakness in the appliance market -- particularly in higher-margin discretionary appliances driven by existing home sales -- created intense promotional activity, which in turn led to Whirlpool's margins suffering accordingly in the second quarter.

As a result, management cut its full-year guidance to earnings per share of $6 to $8 compared to $10 previously, and free cash flow of $400 million compared to $500 million to $600 million.

Dividend cuts, stronger balance sheet, long-term recovery

Management also sensibly cut its annual dividend to $3.60 per share from $7 previously, and still plans to pay down $700 million of debt (Whirlpool has $6.2 billion in long-term debt) in 2025. Management also refinanced $1.2 billion in maturing debt, as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet.

Thinking longer-term, Whirlpool stands well placed to benefit from the tariffs on Asian imports, and it's highly likely to be a net winner from the Trump administration's approach, but that won't be apparent until after its competitors run down the inventory they pushed into the market in the second quarter.

Should you invest $1,000 in Whirlpool right now?

Before you buy stock in Whirlpool, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Whirlpool wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.