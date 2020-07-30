Why Wex Stock Is Slumping Today

What happened

Wex (NYSE: WEX), a company that provides "fleet management solutions" (fuel cards, account management, and so on) to operators of large car and truck fleets, reported Q2 2020 results this morning. The news was not great, and shares are down 9% as of 10:55 a.m. EDT.

Heading into the report, analysts had forecast EPS of $1.38 on sales of $347.6 million for Wex, but the company missed on both points. Sales fell just shy of estimates -- down 21% year over year to $347.1 million -- but earnings were far less than anticipated, plunging 47% to only $1.21 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That's the bad news. The good news is that $1.21 was a pro forma number. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Wex actually earned a respectable $1.66 per share -- more than five times what it earned in the year-ago period.

The average number of vehicles serviced in the quarter grew 8%, but those vehicles were driving less during widespread stay-at-home orders, such that total fuel transactions declined 17%, and total payment processing transactions fell 19%. Travel and corporate solutions transactions plummeted 68% as corporate travelers mostly stayed home.

Now what

Nor is it clear that things will get better anytime soon. Having already withdrawn its financial guidance for the year back in May, Wex declined to reinstate guidance today, citing "the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19."

For what it's worth, analysts see sales shrinking 16% and profits plunging a further 27% in Q3. Wall Street expects full-year sales to drop 9%, resulting in EPS of $7.15 -- down 22% year over year.

10 stocks we like better than WEX

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and WEX wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WEX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.