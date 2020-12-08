Why Westport Fuel Systems' Shares Popped 117.4% in November

What happened

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped an incredible 117.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported earnings and got a huge tailwind from alternative fuel investors.

So what

Third-quarter 2020 revenue fell 13% to $65.4 million and net income from continuing operations was $0.8 million, down from $4.9 million a year ago. In November, management also announced a $50 million at-the-market share offering program to shore up the balance sheet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Results weren't particularly impressive, but that didn't seem to stop alternative fuel and renewable energy investors last month. The entire industry pushed higher and that tailwind benefited stocks like Westport Fuel Systems more than most others.

Now what

Last month's move looks more like speculation than a fundamental improvement in operations, but that can be said for a lot of alternative energy stocks in the second half of 2020. I think there's a lot of potential for natural gas and hydrogen, which will drive Westport's results. But until we see revenue growth and more consistent profitability, this is a stock I'll be staying out of because I see it as too risky in a volatile energy market.

10 stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.