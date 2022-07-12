Why Westport Fuel Systems Rocketed Higher Today

What happened

Under-the-radar transportation solutions provider Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) did better than many more well-known names on the stock exchange Tuesday. The company's share price zoomed nearly 13% higher on the day on news of a potentially lucrative new international deal signed by the Canada-based specialist.

So what

After market hours on Monday, Westport announced that it had garnered a contract to develop and supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for what it terms "a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM)" that it did not name. According to its calculations, this deal should bring in 38 million euros (about $38 million) in revenue through the end of 2025.

Westport added that it expects production under the contract will begin in the final quarter of next year.

The work will be fairly comprehensive for the company, which specializes in low-emission fuel systems and related products that utilize natural gas to power trucks. It said that it is to furnish the entire LPG system for the unnamed company's vehicles.

"We are proud to supply this industry-leading OEM and to serve the growing global market for affordable alternative fuel systems," the company quoted CEO David Johnson as saying.

Now what

Although electric vehicles (EVs) tend to grab the alternative-transportation headlines these days, they don't represent the only "green" technology in the sector. If Westport can do a bang-up job with this anonymous but apparently sprawling and influential OEM, it could not only enhance its own reputation but also help push up demand for LPG solutions throughout the transportation sphere.

10 stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.