Why Westinghouse Air Brake Shares Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB), also known as Wabtec, were trading down by as much as 10% on Thursday after the locomotive and railroad car manufacturer reported quarterly results that missed expectations. Guidance for 2021 was also lighter than analysts were looking for, but the company's long-term outlook still looks solid.

So what

On Thursday morning, Wabtec reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $0.98 per share, falling short of analysts' consensus expectations of $1.03 per share. Revenue, at $2.02 billion, was also a bit below what Wall Street had expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

Operating income came in at $283 million, below the $288 million estimate. Wabtec blamed lower freight and transit sales due to pandemic-related disruptions for the underperformance.

"Wabtec delivered strong operational performance during a year of unprecedented global challenges," CEO Rafael Santana said in a statement.

Freight sales were down 20% year over year, in part due to unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Transit sales were down 2%.

Now what

Wabtec said it expects adjusted earnings per share of between $3.90 and $4.30 in 2021, which is below the analysts' consensus $4.34 per share estimate. Revenue is forecast to come in at between $7.6 billion and $7.9 billion; Wall Street was anticipating $7.85 billion.

The good news is that the company's backlog of orders is growing: It stood at $21.6 billion at year's end, up from $21.4 billion at the end of the third quarter, and Wabtec said transit demand is expected to improve in the quarters to come.

It appears what we are seeing here is pandemic-related near-term sluggishness, and not a long-term decline in demand. Investors reacted negatively on Thursday, and just before the close of trading, Wabtec shares were still down by around 9%. But there is nothing in these results to suggest that patient long-term shareholders ought to be thinking about pulling the emergency brake.

10 stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.