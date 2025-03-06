Why Is Western Union (WU) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Western Union (WU). Shares have lost about 2.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Western Union due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Western Union Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on CMT Revenue Decline



Western Union reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. Nevertheless, the bottom line improved 8.1% year over year.



Total revenues were $1.1 billion, which inched up 1% on a reported basis on the back of strong contributions from the Consumer Services (CS) segment and a well-performing Branded Digital business. Additionally, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



The quarterly results suffered due to lower contributions from the Consumer Money Transfer (CMT) segment and decreased contributions from Iraq. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by strong performance in the retail foreign exchange business and the launch of the media network business. Additionally, a reduction in overall expenses helped support margins.

Q4 Performance of WU

The adjusted operating margin improved 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 17%, attributable to advanced marketing and technology efficiencies.



Total expenses dipped 1% year over year to $880.1 million, higher than our estimate of $822.5 million. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower selling, general and administrative expenses.



Operating income of $178.1 million advanced 12% year over year but lagged our estimate of $197.2 million.

Segment Analysis of WU

The CMT segment’s revenues fell 4% on a reported basis and remained flat on an adjusted basis at $938.8 million. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.4 million and our estimate of $927.4 million.



Operating income was $170 million, which rose 14% year over year but fell short of the consensus mark and our estimate of $180.5 million. The operating income margin improved 300 bps year over year to 18%.



Transactions within the CMT segment grew 3% year over year, attributable to 13% transaction growth in the Branded Digital business. Branded Digital revenues, which accounted for 25% of CMT’s fourth-quarter revenues, improved 7% on a reported basis and 8% on an adjusted basis.



The CS unit recorded revenues of $119.4 million , which soared 56% on a reported basis and 23% on an adjusted basis. The metric outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.3 million and our estimate of $92.3 million. The year-over-year growth was driven by the launch of the company's media network business, the expansion of its retail foreign exchange operations and the continued growth of the retail money order business.



However, operating income tumbled 34% year over year to $13.4 million, lower than the consensus mark and our estimate of $16.8 million. Operating income margin of 11% deteriorated 1,600 bps year over year.

WU’s Financial Position (As of Dec. 31, 2024)

Western Union exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion, which advanced 16.2% from the 2023-end level.



Total assets of $8.4 billion increased 2.1% from the figure at 2023-end.



Borrowings were $2.9 billion, up 17.4% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Total stockholders' equity of $968.9 million more than doubled from the 2023-end figure.



WU generated net cash from operations of $406.3 million in 2024, which plunged 48.1% from the 2023 figure.

Western Union’s Capital Deployment

Western Union rewarded its shareholders with $318 million in dividends and share buybacks worth $177 million in 2024.

WU’s 2025 View

Management anticipates adjusted revenues to be between $4.115 billion and $4.215 billion, the mid-point of which indicates a 0.8% decline from the 2024 figure of $4.198 billion.



Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $1.75-$1.85, the mid-point of which indicates a 3.4% improvement from the 2024 reported figure of $1.74.



GAAP EPS is currently forecasted within the band of $1.54-$1.64, the mid-point of which implies a 42% decline from the 2024 figure of $2.74.



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 19% and 21%. The metric was 19% in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Western Union has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Western Union has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

