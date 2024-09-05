Why Western Union (WU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Western Union (WU) closed at $12.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The money transfer company's shares have seen an increase of 6.63% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Western Union in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 2.33% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 5.91% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, representing changes of +1.72% and -4.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Union. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Western Union is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Western Union currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

We can additionally observe that WU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

