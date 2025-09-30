Why Western Digital (WDC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Western Digital (WDC) closed the most recent trading day at $120.06, moving +2.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had gained 45.31% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Digital in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.57, signifying a 11.80% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.7 billion, indicating a 34.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.53 per share and a revenue of $10.92 billion, representing changes of +32.45% and -17.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Western Digital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Western Digital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Western Digital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.87 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that WDC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer- Storage Devices industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

