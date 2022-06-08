Why Western Digital Rose 14.4% in May

What happened

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 14.4% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Western Digital had already reported earnings heading into the month, but its May surge came after a prominent activist investor disclosed a $1 billion stake in the beaten-down hard disk drive and NAND flash producer.

Western Digital's undemanding valuation and the involvement of a prominent activist caused the stock to surge, as investors made the idiosyncratic bet the activist's proposed plan could unlock value.

So what

On May 3, prominent activist investor Elliott Management sent a letter to Western Digital's board, proposing that the company split up its hard disk and NAND flash businesses. Western Digital, a hard disk maker, had acquired SanDisk, a producer of NAND flash, back in 2016 for a hefty price. Elliott's argument is that the benefits and synergies between the hard disk and NAND flash businesses have failed to materialize, since they're different technologies.

Should the split happen, Elliott believes the "conglomerate discount" will disappear for Western Digital. Based on other industry competitors, Elliott believes the two businesses would have a combined value of $104 per share as two separate businesses, as opposed to the company's current valuation around $60.

Now what

It's unclear if Western Digital will go for the split; however, new CEO David Goeckeler had already split the two businesses into separate reporting units shortly after he took the job in June 2020. Therefore, there seems to be a good argument for it.

The NAND flash industry has been less profitable than the hard disk and DRAM industries in recent years, despite lots of growth. This is probably because there are more NAND flash producers, with about six major players, as opposed to three major producers in hard disks and DRAM.

Consolidation is probably a good idea for the NAND industry, so Western Digital could probably fetch a good price for the SanDisk business.

Still, the stock remains stuck in the doldrums, and trades at just 10 times trailing and six times forward earnings. Long-suffering shareholders haven't really participated in the semiconductor industry's gains over the past five years, so this would be a good solution if workable. Therefore, I wouldn't be surprised if management adopts Elliott's plan. Even if it doesn't, the stock is definitely cheap at these prices, as demand for data storage only continues to grow.

10 stocks we like better than Western Digital

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Western Digital wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients ma own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.