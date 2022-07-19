Markets
Why West Fraser Timber Stock Rocketed 24% in Early Trading Today

Reuben Gregg Brewer
What happened

Shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG), a wood products company with a global footprint, rose dramatically at the open of trading on Tuesday, with the stock gaining nearly 24% at one point in the first hour of trading. By roughly 10:30 a.m. ET today, however, the advance had been trimmed to a still-notable 18% or so. The big news was an acquisition rumor.

So what

According to Reuters, West Fraser has received an unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Kronospan, a maker of wood panels and similar products. There were no details provided about a potential price. But investors are clearly excited by the prospects of a deal, given the huge price gain. The expectation is that a notable premium will be required to get a deal done.

At this point, it doesn't appear that any of the related parties are talking about what could be taking place here. So this is really just a rumor at this point. As such, there is no way to handicap the potential for a deal or what form it might take. Investors are really just reacting based on emotion.

Now what

FOMO (or the fear of missing out) is a notable factor on Wall Street, as investors are always looking for a way to make a quick buck. Acquisition rumors are one place where this shows up on a regular basis. Even if the current news about West Fraser is true, it could be days, weeks, or even months before a deal is agreed to, and there's no way to know if a premium price will be offered, let alone one as large as 24%.

With the stock up so much, which already factors in a premium-priced takeover, most investors should probably wait for more-concrete evidence before making a call here.

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

