Why Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Could Be Worth Watching

While Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$48.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$42.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Werner Enterprises' current trading price of US$45.77 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Werner Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Werner Enterprises?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.61x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17x, which means if you buy Werner Enterprises today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Werner Enterprises should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Werner Enterprises’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Werner Enterprises?

NasdaqGS:WERN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Werner Enterprises, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WERN’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WERN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WERN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Werner Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

