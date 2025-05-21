Why WeRide Stock Soared Today

Shares of WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD) were flying higher on Wednesday. The company's stock spiked 21.5% as of market close, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

The autonomous driving company reported its Q1 numbers before the market opened today, as well as announcing a share repurchase program.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

WeRide's robotaxi business is growing

While WeRide's revenue only grew by less than 2% year over year (YOY), the company nearly doubled its robotaxi sales. The global robotaxi market is expected to be quite substantial. WeRide's continued and early success here is impressive.

The company also reported a positive quarter from an operational perspective. Tony Han, WeRide's founder, chairman, and CEO, was pleased with the company's momentum, saying he sees that the company's "vision is coming to life across regions in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond... large-scale robotaxi deployment is no longer theoretical and can be commercially viable."

A mark of confidence

WeRide announced its board has approved a substantial share repurchase program of up to $100 million over the next 12 months. The move will help drive value for stockholders and shows leadership is confident in the company's future.

WeRide CFO Jennifer Li said of the decision, "The adoption of the share repurchase program reflects our confidence in our business fundamentals, financial health, and long-term outlook, and underscores our commitment to delivering value to shareholders."

WeRide is ahead of the pack

WeRide is finding success early among a field of many autonomous vehicle competitors in the race to bring autonomous technology to market. However, stiff competition remains from major players like Tesla and Alphabet-backed Waymo.

WeRide operates deep in the red, but that is not unusual for such a company. For those with patience and a high risk tolerance, I think WeRide is a good pick.

Should you invest $1,000 in WeRide right now?

Before you buy stock in WeRide, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and WeRide wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.