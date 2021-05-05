Why We're Not Concerned About TopBuild Corp.'s (NYSE:BLD) Share Price

TopBuild Corp.'s (NYSE:BLD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.9x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for TopBuild as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:BLD Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think TopBuild's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, TopBuild would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 33%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 70% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 19% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that TopBuild's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of TopBuild's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TopBuild you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than TopBuild. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

