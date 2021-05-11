Why We're Not Concerned About T-Mobile US, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMUS) Share Price

T-Mobile US, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMUS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 61.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

T-Mobile US hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:TMUS Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, T-Mobile US would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 46% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 59% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 47% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that T-Mobile US' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From T-Mobile US' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that T-Mobile US maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - T-Mobile US has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

