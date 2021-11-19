Why We're Not Concerned About New Jersey Resources Corporation's (NYSE:NJR) Share Price

New Jersey Resources Corporation's (NYSE:NJR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, New Jersey Resources has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is New Jersey Resources' Growth Trending?

NYSE:NJR Price Based on Past Earnings November 19th 2021 free report on New Jersey Resources

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as New Jersey Resources' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 19% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 22% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that New Jersey Resources' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From New Jersey Resources' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that New Jersey Resources maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for New Jersey Resources you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

