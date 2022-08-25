Why We're Not Concerned About Hillenbrand, Inc.'s (NYSE:HI) Share Price

There wouldn't be many who think Hillenbrand, Inc.'s (NYSE:HI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent earnings growth for Hillenbrand has been in line with the market. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this modest earnings performance will continue. If this is the case, then at least existing shareholders won't be losing sleep over the current share price. NYSE:HI Price Based on Past Earnings August 25th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Hillenbrand.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Hillenbrand's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 14% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 33% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.1% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.0% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Hillenbrand is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Hillenbrand's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Hillenbrand's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Hillenbrand that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hillenbrand. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

