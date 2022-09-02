Why We're Not Concerned About Granite Construction Incorporated's (NYSE:GVA) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 78.8x Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Granite Construction hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:GVA Price Based on Past Earnings September 2nd 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Granite Construction.

Is There Enough Growth For Granite Construction?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Granite Construction's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 61%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 103% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.7% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Granite Construction is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Granite Construction's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Granite Construction's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Granite Construction is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

