Why We're Not Concerned About Elite Education Group International Limited's (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.4x Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Elite Education Group International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Elite Education Group International's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Elite Education Group International's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 51% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 65% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Elite Education Group International is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Elite Education Group International's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Elite Education Group International maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Elite Education Group International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

