Why We're Not Concerned About Barnes Group Inc.'s (NYSE:B) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27x Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Barnes Group's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Barnes Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Barnes Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 34%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 27% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 26% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Barnes Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Barnes Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Barnes Group that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

