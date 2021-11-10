Why Wendy's Stock Dropped 7.1% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of restaurant stock Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) fell as much as 10.9% in trading on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day down 7.1%.

So what

Quarterly revenue was $470.3 million, up 4% from a year ago, and net income was up 3.6% to $41.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.19, a little better than the $0.18 that analysts expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

Same-store sales growth of 2.1% in the U.S. and 3.3% globally was below expectations, and that's what investors were focusing on today. In general, restaurant companies have reported great numbers because they've been able to raise prices and are seeing strong volume demand, but Wendy's didn't see much of a bump at all.

Now what

For 2021, management expects revenue to grow 11% to 12% and adjusted EPS to be $0.79 to $0.80. That means shares are trading at around 27 times 2021 earnings.

Given the slow revenue growth, this isn't a restaurant stock I get very excited about from an investment perspective. There are better growth options and even better value options for investors, which is probably why shares are trading lower today.

10 stocks we like better than Wendys

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wendys wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.