Why Welltower's Growth Story Might Outrun Its Rich Valuation

The aging of America has made healthcare stocks an evergreen investment theme. It's also a reason for investors to consider looking at real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on this area. REITs are commonly seen as vehicles for income-oriented investors.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is a great example. This is the world’s leading residential wellness and healthcare infrastructure company.

The company has a portfolio of over 2,500 senior and wellness housing communities spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As of July 13, Welltower had a market cap of over $165 billion, over $100 billion larger than its closest rival, Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Senior Housing Demand Is Creating a Powerful Growth Tailwind

Since being interrupted in 2020 by a global pandemic, demand for senior housing has been surging, making REITs in this sector a solid choice for both growth and income.

WELL is up over 160% in the last five years and has delivered a total return (which includes its dividend) of over 230% in the last three years. There’s likely to be more growth ahead. The percentage of the population aged 80+ is expected to accelerate by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2026 and 2030. That's up from the 1.8% CAGR between 2010 and 2025.

This is the shift that patient investors have been waiting on for over a decade. However, with the company having shown such strong growth, it’s fair for investors to wonder if this is a time to buy or wait for a better entry point.

Breaking Down the Numbers Behind Welltower Stock

In terms of valuation metrics, REITs have their own language. Two terms matter most for Welltower: net operating income (NOI) and normalized funds from operations (NFFO).

Net Operating Income (NOI) measures how the buildings themselves are performing. Think of it as rent collected minus the cost of running the property (i.e., staff, utilities, maintenance, food service). It excludes corporate overhead, interest payments, and taxes. NOI answers a simple question: Is this real estate portfolio actually making money before any financial engineering happens on top of it?

Welltower's same-store NOI (a comparison using only properties owned during both periods, so acquisitions don't distort the picture) grew 16.4% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026. The senior housing segment alone grew 22.1%. This marked the 14th straight quarter of 20%-plus growth for that segment.

Normalized funds from operations (NFFO) is the REIT industry's substitute for "earnings per share." Regular net income assumes buildings lose value every year through depreciation, the same way a company would write down aging factory equipment.

But real estate often holds or gains value over time. NFFO adds depreciation back into net income, then strips out one-time items like gains from property sales, so investors can get a fair comparison from quarter to quarter.

Welltower reported NFFO of $1.47 per share in the first quarter, up 23% year-over-year. That's the growth rate management uses to justify the stock's premium. Full-year guidance was also raised, with the midpoint moving to $6.28 per share from $6.17.

REIT investors price the stock against NFFO instead. On that basis, Welltower trades closer to 30-40 times forward earnings, depending on where the stock sits. That's still a premium to healthcare REIT peers in the mid-teens to low-20s. Which means that investors have to be counting on enough growth to justify that premium.

How Housing Trends Could Affect Welltower Stock

Welltower's bet is that the 80-plus population boom starting later this decade will fill its buildings faster than new supply can be built. But that story assumes seniors will actually move into senior housing when the time comes. Research on aging in America suggests that's a more complicated transition than the demographic charts imply.

A Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies analysis found that most seniors want to age in place, and that the U.S. faces an acute shortage of housing options that let them do it, whether that means staying in an existing home or moving to something smaller within their own community.

That distinction matters. "Aging in place" doesn't automatically mean senior housing—often it means retrofitting a current home or downsizing nearby, not relocating into a managed community.

AARP's 2024 national survey backs this up with numbers: 75% of adults 50 and older want to stay in their current homes as they age, and 73% want to stay in their communities specifically. Cost is the biggest obstacle. Nearly half of respondents expect to move eventually for financial reasons, driven primarily by rising mortgage or rent payments, maintenance costs, and property taxes.

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Slowing Senior Housing Moves

Millions of older homeowners are sitting on mortgage rates locked in below 4% from the pandemic-era low-rate window. Selling that home to finance a move into senior housing means giving up a historically cheap mortgage payment for market-rate financing on whatever comes next. Even if the new living arrangement itself doesn't require a mortgage, the psychological and financial "sunk cost" of an ultra-cheap rate makes staying put feel safer.

Roughly half of homeowners with mortgages are sitting on rates far enough below current market levels that moving has become financially irrational. That dynamic has kept existing home sales running near 1990s-era volumes despite full employment and rising household income. It's a market where staying put pays.

However, there are early signs that this is loosening. Real estate agents surveyed in Spring 2026 reported that mortgage rate lock-in is becoming less of a factor in sellers' decisions, with sellers increasingly listing due to life circumstances rather than timing the market. But even an aggressive round of Fed rate cuts would likely leave the rate gap for the median locked-in borrower wider than 200 basis points.

Why Both Bulls and Bears Have a Case on Welltower

For Welltower, this cuts two ways. The bear case: if seniors and their families delay a move because selling the family home feels like giving up cheap financing, occupancy gains could arrive more slowly than the demographic math implies.

The bull case: once a move becomes unavoidable (e.g., health decline, widowhood, a fall), the lack of affordable, accessible alternative housing pushes more of that unavoidable demand toward professionally operated senior housing rather than a DIY solution like an in-law suite or home retrofit, because those alternatives are themselves scarce and expensive to build.

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