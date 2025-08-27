Why Is Welltower (WELL) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Welltower (WELL). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Welltower due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Welltower Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Welltower's Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same Store NOI Rises

Welltower’s second-quarter 2025 normalized FFO per share of $1.28 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The reported figure improved 21.9% year over year.

Results reflect a rise in revenues on a year-over-year basis. The total portfolio SSNOI increased year over year, driven by SSNOI growth in the SHO portfolio. The company increased its guidance for 2025 normalized FFO per share.

WELL recorded revenues of $2.55 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.11%. The top line increased 39.6% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

The SHO portfolio’s same-store revenues increased 10.1% year over year, backed by 420 basis points year-over-year growth in average occupancy and Revenue per Occupied Room (’RevPOR’) growth of 4.9%.

The company’s total portfolio SSNOI grew 13.8% year over year, supported by SSNOI growth in its SHO portfolio of 23.4%.

Welltower’s pro-rata gross investments in the second quarter totaled $1.16 billion. This included $1.04 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $113.3 million in development funding. Welltower also completed pro-rata property dispositions of $28.3 million and loan repayments of $92.2 million in the quarter. It completed and placed into service eight development projects for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $505 million.

In the second quarter, property operating expenses increased 36.3% to $1.51 billion year over year.

Balance Sheet Position

As of June 30, 2025, Welltower had $9.5 billion of available liquidity, comprising $4.5 billion of available cash and restricted cash, and full capacity under its $5 billion line of credit.

2025 Guidance

Welltower increased its 2025 normalized FFO per share guidance range to $5.06-$5.14 compared to the previous range of $4.90-$5.04.

Welltower’s guidance assumes the average blended SSNOI growth of 11.25-13.25%, comprising 18.5-21.5% growth in Seniors Housing Operating, 3.5-4.5% in Seniors Housing Triple-net, 2.0-3.0% in Outpatient Medical and 2.0-3.0% in Long-Term/Post-Acute Care.

Welltower expects to fund an additional $212 million of development in 2025 relating to projects underway as of June 30, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Welltower has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Welltower has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Welltower is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Over the past month, Prologis (PLD), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Prologis reported revenues of $2.03 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.3%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares with $1.34 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Prologis is expected to post earnings of $1.43 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Prologis. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

