Why Wells Fargo (WFC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Wells Fargo (WFC), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry, could be a great candidate to consider.

When looking at the last two reports, this biggest U.S. mortgage lender has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 29.43%, on average, in the last two quarters.

For the last reported quarter, Wells Fargo came out with earnings of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share, representing a surprise of 13.59%. For the previous quarter, the company was expected to post earnings of $0.95 per share and it actually produced earnings of $1.38 per share, delivering a surprise of 45.26%.

Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Wells Fargo lately. In fact, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) for the stock is positive, which is a great indicator of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with its solid Zacks Rank.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time. In other words, if you have 10 stocks with this combination, the number of stocks that beat the consensus estimate could be as high as seven.

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a version of the Zacks Consensus whose definition is related to change. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

Wells Fargo has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% at the moment, suggesting that analysts have grown bullish on its near-term earnings potential. When you combine this positive Earnings ESP with the stock's Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), it shows that another beat is possibly around the corner. The company's next earnings report is expected to be released on January 14, 2022.

Investors should note, however, that a negative Earnings ESP reading is not indicative of an earnings miss, but a negative value does reduce the predictive power of this metric.

Many companies end up beating the consensus EPS estimate, but that may not be the sole basis for their stocks moving higher. On the other hand, some stocks may hold their ground even if they end up missing the consensus estimate.

Because of this, it's really important to check a company's Earnings ESP ahead of its quarterly release to increase the odds of success. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

