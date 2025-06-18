Why Wells Fargo Stock Zoomed Higher on a Sleepy Wednesday

Wednesday's action on the stock market was fairly sedate, with stock market indexes like the S&P 500 index essentially moving sideways. That wasn't the case with big American bank Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), as its shares bounced more than 3% higher. A piece of news about regulations was one reason for this, while an analyst's price target raise also assisted in the lift.

Freeing capital

Late on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that federal bank regulators are aiming to reduce a capital requirement for banks called the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (eSLR). Large lenders like Wells Fargo are required to essentially hold a certain amount of capital to insulate themselves from economic shocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bloomberg, citing unidentified "people briefed on the discussions," said that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are considering such a move. They are aiming to reduce the capital requirement of the SLR by up to 1.5 percentage points, to a range of 3.5% to 4.5%.

A lower requirement would free up more capital for banks to trade in Treasury securities, widely considered to be one of the safest investments on the market.

Price target raised

Separately, Raymond James analyst David Long upped his price target on Wells Fargo's shares to $84 apiece from his preceding $78. In doing so, he maintained his strong buy recommendation.

According to reports, Long feels that the recent removal of the long-standing asset cap imposed on the bank by the Federal Reserve in 2018 will have a significant impact on its fundamentals. The bank is sure to grow its assets now that it's free to do so; it should also benefit from higher securities trading and investment banking revenue.

While I've personally had some doubts about Wells Fargo's conduct in the past -- a key reason for the asset cap -- I think it's being more careful about its operations now. Assuming that impression is correct, I'd agree that it has much potential now that the asset cap has been lifted.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo right now?

Before you buy stock in Wells Fargo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wells Fargo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $658,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,386!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 992% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.