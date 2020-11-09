Why Weibo Stock Rose 14% in October

What happened

Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shareholders outpaced a declining market in October as the stock rose 14% compared to the S&P 500's 2.8% drop, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That rally erased only a portion of the Chinese social media stock's recent losses, though, and shares remain lower so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The last few weeks have been busy for Weibo investors. The company posted a well-received earnings report on Sept. 28, which included what management described as encouraging progress on monetization and user growth and engagement metrics.

Weibo shares were also impacted by news that SINA, its parent company, is going private in a nearly $3 billion buyout deal.

Now what

Weibo, which has been called an international stock version of Twitter, is predicting that sales declines will moderate to between 5% and 7% in the third quarter, which started in July and runs through September. Management will update investors on those actual operating results, and on any potential impact from SINA's go-private deal, when they announce fiscal third-quarter results later in November.

10 stocks we like better than Weibo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Weibo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends Sina and Weibo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.