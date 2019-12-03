Markets
WB

Why Weibo Shares Dropped 13% Last Month

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) fell 13% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of Chinese microblogging services got off to a good start and the stock rose as much as 12.8% above October's closing prices by Nov. 8, but then the company posted a solid third-quarter earnings report with a side of weak fourth-quarter guidance. Shares fell as much as 18% that day alone, setting a negative tone for the rest of November.

So what

Weibo's third-quarter sales rose 1.7% year over year to $468 million. Adjusted earnings increased by 2.7% to $0.77 per diluted share. The analyst consensus had called for earnings near $0.73 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $468 million.

Looking ahead, Weibo's management said fourth-quarter revenue would grow roughly 1.5% year over year in constant currencies. That's far below the 7.5% annual growth rate your average analyst had been projecting at the time.

A group of Chinese youngsters sit on colorful beanbags, smiling at their smartphones.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Weibo's stalled top-line growth failed to reignite in the third quarter and management painted a picture of continued weakness in the reporting period ahead. Weibo is pulling every available lever to restart the sputtering growth engine, from cost-cutting efforts to a focus on promoting explosive news content across its social media platforms. Management blamed the slowdown on difficult year-over-year comparisons and macroeconomic pressures.

It's no surprise to see investors punishing this supposed high-growth tech stock for a lack of actual growth. This could be a decent buy-in point for prospective Weibo investors betting on a strong bounce once those macroeconomic headwinds stop blowing.

10 stocks we like better than Weibo
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Weibo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Weibo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WB

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular