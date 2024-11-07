Why Weave Communications (WEAV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Weave Communications, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.03 per share, which is a change of +400% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Weave Communications compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 16.67%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.04 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +133.33% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Weave Communications. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 12.21%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Weave Communications earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Weave Communications shares have added 5.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

