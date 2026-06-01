Why a Wealth Manager Made a $3 Million Bet on a 6.4% Yielding Senior Loan ETF

Key Points

Concorde Asset Management initiated an FTSL stake of 73,167 shares last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $3.28 million as a result of the move.

The deal size represented roughly 1.6% of Concorde’s 13F reportable assets under management.

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Concorde Asset Management disclosed a new position in the First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) on June 1, 2026, acquiring 73,167 shares in an estimated $3.31 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated June 1, 2026, Concorde Asset Management initiated a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by purchasing 73,167 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.31 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end valuation rose by $3.28 million.

What else to know

This was a new position; the stake composed 1.61% of Concorde’s 13F assets under management after the filing.

Top fund holdings as of the report: NYSEMKT: IVV: $13.65 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: QQQ: $6.67 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPMO: $5.97 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $5.73 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BUFR: $5.09 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 31, 2026, shares were priced at $44.94, down 2% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-29) $44.94 30-Day SEC Yield 6.4%

ETF snapshot

FTSL is an actively managed ETF focused on providing high current income through a diversified portfolio of first lien senior floating-rate bank loans.

The portfolio primarily consists of senior loans to North American businesses, with up to 20% allocated to other debt and equity securities.

It is designed for investors seeking income and capital preservation, with objectives focused on high current income and preservation of capital.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund with an asset base of $2.3 billion, specializing in senior secured bank loans that offer floating-rate exposure. The fund’s investment strategy targets high current income while maintaining a focus on capital preservation, appealing to income-oriented investors and those seeking reduced interest rate sensitivity.

By investing predominantly in first lien senior loans, FTSL provides access to a diversified pool of corporate credit, primarily across North America. Its active management approach allows for dynamic portfolio adjustments in response to market conditions, positioning the fund as a flexible solution within the fixed income segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Concorde's largest holdings are broad-market ETFs like IVV, QQQ, SPY, and SPMO, which suggests the firm is building diversified client portfolios. In that context, adding a senior loan fund appears aimed at boosting income while reducing interest-rate sensitivity.



That's particularly relevant in today's market. Unlike traditional bond funds, First Trust Senior Loan Fund invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, meaning income can adjust as rates move. The fund currently manages roughly $2.3 billion in assets, holds more than 300 positions, and offers a 30-day SEC yield of 6.37%. Its effective duration is just 0.62 years, helping limit exposure to rising rates. The trade is also notable because it sits alongside an otherwise equity-heavy lineup. While Concorde's largest holdings lean heavily toward broad stock market exposure, FTSL adds a different source of return tied to corporate credit rather than equity appreciation.



The tradeoff is that senior loans are not risk-free. Most of the portfolio sits below investment grade, with large allocations in B-rated credits. The ETF’s price has fallen 2% over the past year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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