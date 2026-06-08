Why is this Wealth Manager Buying 1 Million Shares of Harley Davidson?

Key Points

Pine Valley acquired 1,133,505 shares of Harley-Davidson, with an estimated transaction value of $22.22 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $22.61 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price movement.

This trade represented a 1.02% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 2,278,237 shares valued at $46.07 million.

The Harley-Davidson position now accounts for 2.11% of fund AUM, placing it outside Pine Valley’s top five holdings.

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On June 8, 2026, wealth manager Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co disclosed a buy of 1,133,505 Harley-Davidson shares, an estimated $22.22 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a June 8, 2026 SEC filing, Pine Valley Investments increased its position in Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) by 1,133,505 shares. The estimated transaction value is $22.22 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $22.61 million, which includes the impact of share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

Pine Valley’s buy brought its Harley-Davidson stake to 2.11% of 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPY: $92.51 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $65.52 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $60.82 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $55.57 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of June 5, 2026, Harley-Davidson shares were priced at $24.30, up 3.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.7 percentage points.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.47 billion Net income (TTM) $338.74 million Dividend yield 2.93% Price (as of market close 6/5/26) $24.30

Company/Etf snapshot

Manufactures and sells motorcycles, motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related financial services.

Generates revenue through sales of motorcycles and related products, as well as financing and insurance services offered to dealers and retail customers.

Serves retail customers globally through a network of independent dealers and e-commerce channels, with a primary focus on the United States and international expansion.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles and related products, supported by a global dealer network and diversified revenue streams from both product sales and financial services. The company leverages its iconic brand and extensive distribution to maintain a strong presence in the recreational vehicle market.

What this transaction means for investors

Wealth manager Pine Valley made a major investment in motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson. There is typically nothing quiet about a Harley Davidson, but on the stock markets, it has quietly generated outstanding returns in a choppy market.

Harley Davidson stock is up some 23% year-to-date, fueled by its “Back to the Bricks” growth strategy which involves reducing costs, strengthening its relationship with dealers, focusing on core strengths, regaining market share, and generating $350 million in EBITDA in 2027 for HDMC, its motorcycle division.

In fiscal 2026, HDMC is anticipating operating income of -$40 million to +$10 million, so $350 million in EBITDA is an ambitious goal for the company and new CEO Artie Starr, who came over last year from Topgolf.

The stock is cheap, trading at 12 times earnings, but the tepid outlook for this fiscal year leves the forward P/E ratio high at 76. Wall Street is not particularly bullish on it with a median price target of $26 per share, which would indicate about 4% upside.

The management at Pine Valley, however, may be looking down the road and likes what it sees with the turnaround plan. Investors may want to move cautiously.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Harley-Davidson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.