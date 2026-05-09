Why This Wealth Firm Added Nearly $3 Million to a 4.6% Yield Bond ETF

Key Points

REDW Wealth increased its USTB holding by 57,389 shares in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.92 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value rose by $2.89 million, reflecting both the share purchase and bond ETF price changes.

This trade represents a 1.16% increase in the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, REDW Wealth LLC holds 120,685 shares of USTB valued at $6.10 million.

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REDW Wealth bought 57,389 shares of the VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB), an estimated $2.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, SEC documents filed May 07, 2026, show.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 07, 2026, REDW Wealth bought 57,389 additional shares of the VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB). The estimated value of the purchase was $2.92 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s stake in USTB ended the quarter valued at $6.10 million, a net position change of $2.89 million from the prior period.

What else to know

The buy increased USTB to 2.43% of REDW Wealth’s 13F assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VTI: $21.73 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JQUA: $17.91 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VEA: $17.13 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AVUS: $15.29 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $12.97 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, shares of USTB were priced at $50.73, up about 0.4% over the past year.

USTB yielded 4.6% as of May 8, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2 billion Dividend yield 4.6% Price (as of market close 2026-05-07) $50.73 1-year total return 5%

ETF snapshot

USTB seeks high current income with preservation of principal through a diversified portfolio of short-term corporate and U.S. Treasury bonds.

The portfolio primarily consists of investment-grade bonds, government obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and may allocate up to 20% to high-yield corporate bonds.

It operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a transparent structure for institutional and retail investors.

The VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is a fixed income ETF, offering exposure to a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds. The fund is designed to provide attractive income while managing interest rate risk, making it suitable for investors seeking stability and regular distributions. Its disciplined approach and focus on liquidity position it as a competitive solution for conservative fixed income allocations.

What this transaction means for investors

Instead of reaching for riskier high-yield debt or chasing equity momentum, REDW appears to be leaning into short-duration fixed income that can still generate meaningful yield without taking on massive interest-rate sensitivity, at least with this move here.



USTB currently manages about $2 billion in assets, carries an effective duration of just 1.85 years, and yields 4.6%. The fund also holds more than 1,000 securities across investment-grade corporates, Treasurys, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed debt. Victory says the ETF outperformed its passive benchmark 100% of the time on rolling three- and five-year periods through year-end 2025.



The bigger takeaway for long-term investors is that cash alternatives are becoming increasingly competitive again. With short-term bonds offering yields above 4% while carrying relatively modest duration risk, investors no longer need to stretch as aggressively into speculative assets just to generate income. If rates stay elevated longer than expected, funds like USTB could continue looking attractive compared with longer-duration bond products that remain far more sensitive to future Fed moves.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.