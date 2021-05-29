Why We Think The CEO Of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) May Soon See A Pay Rise

The solid performance at Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Frank Laukien has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 04 June 2021, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

Comparing Bruker Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Bruker Corporation has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.1m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 17% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$689k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$9.3m. Accordingly, Bruker pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Frank Laukien also holds US$2.8b worth of Bruker stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$689k US$753k 17% Other US$3.4m US$4.2m 83% Total Compensation US$4.1m US$4.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Bruker is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Bruker Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Bruker Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 36% per year. Its revenue is up 4.1% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Bruker Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 130%, over three years, would leave most Bruker Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

