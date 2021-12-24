Why We Think Shareholders May Be Considering Bumping Up Texas Pacific Land Corporation's (NYSE:TPL) CEO Compensation

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) recently and CEO Tyler Glover has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 29 December 2021, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

Comparing Texas Pacific Land Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a market capitalization of US$9.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.0m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 21% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$850k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$12m. Accordingly, Texas Pacific Land pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Tyler Glover holds US$353k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$850k US$800k 28% Other US$2.2m US$3.0m 72% Total Compensation US$3.0m US$3.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 21% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 79% is other remuneration. Texas Pacific Land is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Texas Pacific Land Corporation's Growth Numbers

NYSE:TPL CEO Compensation December 24th 2021

Texas Pacific Land Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 11% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Texas Pacific Land Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 158% over three years, Texas Pacific Land Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

