Why We Think Shareholders May Be Considering Bumping Up Ingles Markets, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) CEO Compensation

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) recently and CEO James Lanning has played a key role. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 15 February 2022 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing Ingles Markets, Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$1.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.0m over the year to September 2021. We note that's an increase of 57% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$903k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.6m. This suggests that James Lanning is paid below the industry median. Moreover, James Lanning also holds US$1.1m worth of Ingles Markets stock directly under their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$903k US$753k 46% Other US$1.1m US$507k 54% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$1.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Ingles Markets is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

NasdaqGS:IMKT.A CEO Compensation February 9th 2022

Ingles Markets, Incorporated's Growth

Ingles Markets, Incorporated's earnings per share (EPS) grew 55% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 9.9% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ingles Markets, Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 194% over three years, Ingles Markets, Incorporated has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Ingles Markets that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Ingles Markets is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

