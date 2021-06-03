Why We Think Shareholders May Be Considering Bumping Up Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Compensation

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) recently and CEO Steve Trundle has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 09 June 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Steve Trundle Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.9m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 37% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$210k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.6m. Accordingly, Alarm.com Holdings pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Steve Trundle also holds US$172m worth of Alarm.com Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$210k US$210k 11% Other US$1.7m US$2.8m 89% Total Compensation US$1.9m US$3.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 11% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 89% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Alarm.com Holdings more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 31% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 18% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. for providing a total return of 76% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Important note: Alarm.com Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

