Why We Think Marten Transport, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 04 May 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Randy Marten Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Marten Transport, Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 3.3% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$728.9k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$958k. This suggests that Marten Transport remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Randy Marten also holds US$294m worth of Marten Transport stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$729k US$706k 63% Other US$425k US$487k 37% Total Compensation US$1.2m US$1.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. Marten Transport pays out 63% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Marten Transport, Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

Marten Transport, Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by 7.6% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.8%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Marten Transport, Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 39% over three years, Marten Transport, Ltd. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

