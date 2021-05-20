Why We Think Exelixis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Mike Morrissey plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) recently. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 26 May 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

How Does Total Compensation For Mike Morrissey Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Exelixis, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$7.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.3m for the year to January 2021. We note that's an increase of 10% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.6m. Accordingly, Exelixis pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Mike Morrissey also holds US$25m worth of Exelixis stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 45% Other US$1.3m US$1.1m 55% Total Compensation US$2.3m US$2.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. According to our research, Exelixis has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Exelixis, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Exelixis, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 38% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.3%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Exelixis, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Exelixis, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

Shareholder returns while positive, need to be looked at along with earnings, which have failed to grow and this could mean that the current momentum may not continue. These are are some concerns that shareholders may want to address the board when they revisit their investment thesis.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Exelixis that you should be aware of before investing.

