Why We Think Biglari Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:BH.A) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Performance at Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Sardar Biglari plans to fix this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 27 May 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Biglari Holdings Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Biglari Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$547m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$900k for the year to December 2020. This was the same amount the CEO received in the prior year. Notably, the salary of US$900k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.0m. This suggests that Sardar Biglari is paid below the industry median.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$900k US$900k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation US$900k US$900k 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Speaking on a company level, Biglari Holdings prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Biglari Holdings Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:BH.A CEO Compensation May 21st 2021

Biglari Holdings Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 42% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 37% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Biglari Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 16% for the shareholders, Biglari Holdings Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Biglari Holdings pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. The fact that shareholders have earned a negative share price return is certainly disconcerting. This diverges with the robust growth in EPS, suggesting that there is a large discrepancy between share price and fundamentals. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders should take this opportunity to raise these concerns with the board and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) in Biglari Holdings we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.