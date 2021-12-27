Why We Like The Returns At Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ:SCVL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shoe Carnival, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$196m ÷ (US$787m - US$162m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Shoe Carnival has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Shoe Carnival's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Shoe Carnival's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Shoe Carnival's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Shoe Carnival. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 64%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Shoe Carnival is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 208% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

