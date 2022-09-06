Why We Like The Returns At Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Packaging Corporation of America's (NYSE:PKG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Packaging Corporation of America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$8.3b - US$973m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Packaging Corporation of America has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Packaging industry average of 10.0%. NYSE:PKG Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Packaging Corporation of America's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Packaging Corporation of America here for free.

What Can We Tell From Packaging Corporation of America's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Packaging Corporation of America. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Packaging Corporation of America has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, Packaging Corporation of America does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

