Why We Like The Returns At Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Hess Midstream's (NYSE:HESM) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hess Midstream:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$750m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hess Midstream has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%. NYSE:HESM Return on Capital Employed August 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hess Midstream compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hess Midstream here for free.

So How Is Hess Midstream's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hess Midstream. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 34%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Hess Midstream's ROCE

To sum it up, Hess Midstream has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Hess Midstream (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

