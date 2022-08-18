Why We Like The Returns At CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CoreCard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$22m ÷ (US$64m - US$8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, CoreCard has an ROCE of 39%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:CCRD Return on Capital Employed August 18th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CoreCard compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CoreCard here for free.

What Can We Tell From CoreCard's ROCE Trend?

CoreCard has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 39% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 197% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From CoreCard's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, CoreCard has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CoreCard, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

