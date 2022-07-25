Why We Like The Returns At CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CF Industries Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$14b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, CF Industries Holdings has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

NYSE:CF Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured CF Industries Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CF Industries Holdings Tell Us?

CF Industries Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 889% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 16% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, CF Industries Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 237% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

CF Industries Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

CF Industries Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

