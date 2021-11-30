Why We Like The Returns At Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Applied Materials' (NASDAQ:AMAT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Applied Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$7.2b ÷ (US$26b - US$6.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Applied Materials has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Applied Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Applied Materials here for free.

What Can We Tell From Applied Materials' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Applied Materials. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 78% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Applied Materials is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

