Why We Believe American Eagle Outfitters' FY19 Profits Shrunk Despite Strong Revenue Growth

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has achieved steady growth over 2015-18, with the company’s revenues increasing by more than 14%. However, the apparel company’s expenses have followed a similar trend over this period – resulting in profits remaining broadly level. Although the company’s revenues are likely to grow by 6.8% in FY 2019 (ending January), expenses are likely to have grown at a faster pace (7.4%). This should result in American Eagle’s earnings margin (i.e., revenues less all expenses, expressed as a percentage of revenues) contracting by 55 basis points from 6.5% in 2018 to an expected 5.9% in 2019 – resulting in a slight reduction in American Eagle’s profits for the year. Trefis breaks down the company’s major expense components in its interactive dashboard, ‘American Eagle Outfitters Expenses: How Does American Eagle Outfitters Spend Its Money?’ parts of which are summarized below.

Notably, operating expenses (which include selling, general, administrative (SG&A) and other costs) are expected to be $1.2 billion in FY 2019 – making up 30% of American Eagle’s $4 billion in total expenses for the year. American Eagle’s operating costs are less than half of the company’s most significant expense driver – its manufacturing costs or the cost of goods sold (COGS).

American Eagle’s total expenses have increased by 14% since 2015 – going up from $3.3 billion to $3.8 billion in 2018 and are expected to grow another 7.4% in 2019. This increase has been driven by a combination of the higher cost of sales and operating expenses.

The company is expected to have added $280 million to total expenses in 2019, likely driven by a $210 million increase in the cost of sales.

Moreover, the company’s total expenses as % revenue would have nudged ahead from 93.5% in 2018 to 94.1% in 2019.

Cost Of Sales

The cost of sales includes the expenses incurred to acquire and produce an inventory for sale, including product costs, freight-in, and rent & occupancy costs for company-operated stores. COGS is the most significant expense driver for American Eagle, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total expenses in 2018.

COGS has increased by 15% over the last few years – rising from $2.2 billion in 2015 to $2.55 billion in 2018, in tandem with strong revenue growth.

Higher revenues, partially offset by higher promotional activity and increased shipping costs associated with a strong digital business have helped the company maintain a gross margin of 37% over 2015-2018.

American Eagle’s cost of sales would have grown by 8.3% in 2019, which represents a gross margin figure of 36%. This increase can be attributed to increased markdowns as well as higher buying, occupancy and warehousing costs.

Operating Expenses

American Eagle’s operating expenses have increased by 17% since 2015 – from under $1 billion to $1.1 billion in 2018 – driven mainly by increased salaries and advertising expenses.

Moreover, restructuring and impairment charges incurred over 2016-2018 have also contributed to the rise in operating expenses.

As a result, operating expenses as % of revenues are also on the rise – increasing from 27.9% in 2015 to 28.5% in 2018.

Total operating expenses would have increased by 6.9% to around $1.23 billion in 2019, mainly due to the expansion of the company’s digital business, resulting in higher selling & distribution expenses.

However, operating expenses as % of revenues are expected to remain constant – representing 28.5% of American Eagle’s Total Revenues of $4.3 billion.

Non-Operating Expense (Income)

American Eagle’s non-operating expenses (income) have decreased from -($2 million) in 2015 to -($8 million) in 2018, mainly due to higher other income.

Additional details about how American Eagle’s Non-Operating Expense has trended over the years are available in our interactive dashboard.

Income Taxes

American Eagle’s income tax expense has steadily decreased over the last few years (except for 2016 when this metric increased year-on-year).

The company’s tax rate has fallen from 33.7% in 2016 to 24.1% in 2018 due to the enactment of the US Tax reform.

The company’s tax rate for 2016 included a one-time charge resulting from valuation allowances on the $21.2 million of impairment and restructuring charges.

American Eagle’s effective tax rate is expected to be around 23% in FY 2019.

Per Trefis estimates, American Eagle’s EPS for fiscal 2019 is likely to be $1.44. Taken together with a P/E of 11.4x, this works to a fair value of $16 for American Eagle’s stock, which is roughly 10% ahead of the current market price.

