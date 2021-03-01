Why Wayfair Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped 16.2% on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks.

So what

Truist analyst Naved Khan lifted his rating on Wayfair's stock from hold to buy and boosted his price forecast from $315 to $370. Khan's new estimate represents potential gains to investors of roughly 10% from the stock's current price near $336.

Truist says more gains lie ahead for Wayfair's shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.

Khan highlighted Wayfair's leadership in home furnishings and its accelerated expansion during the coronavirus crisis. He sees Wayfair continuing to deliver strong earnings growth after the pandemic subsides, as it scales its revenue base and increases its operational efficiency.

Now what

Like many e-commerce companies, Wayfair benefited as consumers flocked to online shopping sites after COVID-19 forced many traditional retail stores to close. The question now is: How will Wayfair and other online retail platforms fare when shoppers eventually return to stores?

Khan clearly believes Wayfair will be just fine. CEO Niraj Shah apparently agrees. "As we look beyond the pandemic period, we are confident that our long-term orientation and years of investments should translate to compounding share gains and increasing profitability in a rapidly growing e-commerce market," Shah said in Wayfair's fourth-quarter earnings release.

If you agree as well, perhaps you should consider picking up some shares of Wayfair today.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wayfair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.