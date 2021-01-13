Why Wayfair Soared 10.5% Today

What happened

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) soared 10.5% on Wednesday, adding to 8% gains made yesterday as online retailers continue to benefit from optimism over e-commerce sales.

Tuesday's action was driven by upbeat news from salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), which reported digital spending in the fourth quarter jumped 50% from last year.

So what

Shares of the online home goods retailer have rallied in the new year, with shares up 23% over the first two weeks of January.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's clear Wayfair feels confident about its business as it announced a week ago it was raising the pay of all of its workers to at least $15 per hour. The increase took effect on Jan. 3 and applied to all full-time and part-time workers, meaning more than 40% of its workforce got a raise.

Wayfair also said it was extending employee benefits to continue supporting its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a pay premium for frontline workers, various bonuses, emergency paid time off, and child care support.

Now what

Wayfair is due to report its own fourth-quarter earnings late next month so investors will need to wait to see if the enthusiasm the market is showing toward its stock, as well as the seeming confidence it's signaling by its actions, is merited.

The company expected e-commerce to play an important role in the recent holidays. Consumers sent online sales surging 32% from the year before, hitting $188.2 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wayfair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.