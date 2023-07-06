Why Wayfair Shares Tanked Today

What happened

Shares of e-commerce outfit Wayfair (NYSE: W) ended Thursday's trading session down 9.9%, driven lower by several insiders' decision to dump shares as soon as they became available to sell.

So what

Most senior managers of publicly traded companies receive company stock and/or stock options -- the right to buy shares at a pre-determined price in the future -- as part of their net compensation. It's not unusual for these executives to regularly sell some of these shares shortly after they're allowed to do so.

It is a bit of a red flag, however, to see several top executives shed a huge number of shares all at the same time and as soon as these shares became available to sell.

That's what happened with Wayfair earlier this week. Chief Commercial Officer Steve Oblak, Chief Operating Officer Thomas Netzer, Chief Financial Officer Kate Gulliver, and Chief Technology Officer Fiona Tan collectively sold 85,223 shares -- about $5.5 million worth of Wayfair stock -- on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. In several instances, these shares had only just become eligible to sell.

The implication is that these four insiders chose to exit the stock as soon as possible. It may have been an effort to capitalize on Wayfair stock's recent rally. These quick sales could also, however, suggest these executives aren't particularly hopeful about the company's prospects or the stock's potential.

Now what

Again, it's not unheard of for members of management to occasionally and opportunistically sell shares of the publicly traded company they work for. They may be purchasing a house, for example, or like most investors, perhaps they simply want to diversify their portfolio.

As the old adages go, there's always more to the story, and context is everything. It's at least a little bit suspicious that insiders of this struggling company were so quick to sell so much of their stock.

While investors should be patient enough to wait for quality stocks to go on sale before stepping in, this is a case where it might be wise to take the hint the company's management team is clearly offering. Get out, and/or steer clear...at least until there's better reason for hope.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wayfair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2023

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.