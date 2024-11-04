Why Watts Water (WTS) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Watts Water's (WTS) international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into WTS' performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $543.6 million, showing rise of 7.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of WTS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Look into WTS' International Revenue Streams

Europe accounted for 19.74% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $107.3 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.94%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $106.3 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $114.1 million (19.10%) and $120.2 million (23.84%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $36.3 million came from APMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.68%. This represented a surprise of +5.73% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $34.33 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $35.1 million, or 5.88%, and $33.1 million, or 6.56%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Watts Water, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $552.1 million, reflecting an increase of 0.8% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 20.8% or $114.6 million and APMEA 6% or $32.87 million.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $2.25 billion in total revenue, up 9.5% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe and APMEA are expected to constitute 20.4% ($458.73 million) and 5.8% ($131.53 million) of the total, respectively.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Watts Water on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Watts Water has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing Watts Water's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 5.5%, against an upturn of 0.4% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Watts Water among its entities, has appreciated by 2.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 6.1% versus the S&P 500's 5.5% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 5.5% over the same period.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.