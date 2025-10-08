Why Waste Management (WM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Waste Management (WM) was up +1.11% at $219.98. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day.

The stock of garbage and recycling hauler has fallen by 0.73% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.03, showcasing a 3.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.49 billion, indicating a 15.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $25.37 billion, which would represent changes of +4.7% and +14.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Waste Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.45% upward. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Waste Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.49, so one might conclude that Waste Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

